Hong Kong Racing Tips: Classic Unicorn can go back-to-back

WEDNESDAY’S action takes place on the infamous ‘C+3’ course at Happy Valley, well known for its narrow width with the starting stalls only just fitting across the track and short home straight.

Past records highlight horses drawn with low numbers have a big advantage over their rivals, especially in five and six furlong races, and you need plenty of good fortune to win from double-figure numbers.

The feature race of the day, the Chai Wan Kok Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs, brings together some of the fastest sprinters in the territory and with ground conditions likely to be quick, you can guarantee the winning time will be under 57 seconds.

The fragile but explosive Chris So-trained CLASSIC UNICORN returns to the inner-city track after a six-week break and will be hoping to successfully follow up his impressive the track and trip triumph last month.

After breaking from a wide draw and having to work hard to find his preferred front-running role, he quickened again in the home straight leaving his rivals toiling.

This time, coming from the plum draw in stall one, he is set for an ideal rails-hugging journey and is capable of withstanding all challengers in the closing stages.

His main threat will come from the John Size-trained Hong Kong Win.

Joao Moreira’s mount has taken some time to get fully fit this season, but judged on track-work, looks in peak condition.

