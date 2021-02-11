Hong Kong Racing Tips: California Rad to kick off Chinese New Year in style

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts its annual Chinese New Year race-day on Sunday with an 11-race programme, worth around £1.7millon in prize-money.

This is the one day in the Hong Kong racing calendar when the majority of the local population will be seeking to make ‘lucky money’ and start their New Year off with a bang.

Unfortunately, their very own ‘God of Fortune’ Joao Moreira, runaway leader in the jockeys’ championship, has been side-lined with suspension, leaving his thousands of followers, who follow him blindly, having to explore other avenues to make their dollars.

Maybe it’s popular trainer Tony Cruz who can come to their rescue, when he saddles CALIFORNIA RAD in the feature race of the day, the Chinese New Year Cup (8.05am), run over seven furlongs.

This son of Fastnet Rock has been a model of consistency all season, winning three times and moving up a stone in the ratings.

Once thought of as a Happy Valley specialist, having won four times at the city track, the four-year-old showed plenty of guts and determination when winning over six furlongs at Sha Tin last month, following a nightmare passage down the home straight, where he never saw daylight till quickening close home.

There will be a question mark about him stepping up to seven furlongs, especially with the likes of Fat Turtle and Congratulation, formerly known as Monarch Of Egypt when trained by Aiden O’Brien, in opposition.

However, California Rad has never stopped improving, and with an inside draw in his favour, can win again.

POINTERS

California Rad 8.05am Sha Tin