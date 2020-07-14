Hong Kong Racing Tips: Be Prepared for a big run from Sell My Sole

HONG Kong’s 2019/20 season finally draws to a close with a nine-race card at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Unlike most racing jurisdictions around the globe, forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racing in Hong Kong has continued for the past six months, despite the action taking place behind closed doors.

Reigning champion jockey Zac Purton rightfully retained his title for the fourth time at the weekend, confirming his position as one of the top riders in the world, while Ricky Yiu, with a four-win advantage going into the final meeting, looks set to be crowned champion trainer for the first time in his 25-year career.

Talking of trainers, the word ‘underwhelming’ best describes the season of former champion John Size.

The 11-time Champion Trainer may have saddled the likes of Group 1 winners Beat the Clock and Waikuku this season, but his winners tally, currently standing at 46, is well down on his last season’s total of 78 victories.

This is probably due to the fact that his new Australian and New Zealand imports, who have consistently run up winning sequences for him over the years, haven’t fired this term.

Consider this a blip, though, as Size is a master of training thoroughbreds and can still end the season on a high by saddling at couple of winners at the inner-city track.

Lightly-raced SELL MY SOLE will be expected to make amends for a recent costly defeat when lining-up in the Tsap Tseung Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Jimmy Choux showed his inexperience in the closing stages three weeks ago when his jockey, Joao Moreira, probably pressed the button too early and he was collared in the final stride.

This time from the plum inside draw and with Vagner Borges taking over from the suspended Moreira in the saddle, expect him to make no mistake.

Half an hour later, Size can double-up with INCANTO PREPARED in the Tsoi Tak Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

This New Zealand bred four-year-old found an outside berth against him when finishing strongly over course and distance late last month.

This time with a low draw in his favour, he is set for an ideal journey and can make his impressive finishing kick count in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Sell My Sole 12.45pm Happy Valley

Incanto Prepared 1.15pm Happy Valley

PYRAH’S PLACEPOT PICKS

1.15pm – 5 & 8

1.45pm – 6

2.15pm – 2 & 8

2.45pm – 3

3.15pm – 4 & 8

3.50pm – 4 & 12