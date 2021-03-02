Hong Kong Racing Tips: All aboard the ‘Poon Train’

MATTHEW Poon is the jockey to follow when racing takes place under floodlights at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The ‘Poon Train’, as he’s nick-named by the locals in the territory, has been on the crest of a wave over the past month, riding seven winners including a hat-trick at the city track three weeks back.

He has his card fully marked in the nine races, with unpredictable but talented Happy Hour in the opening Tin Lock Handicap (10.45am) and impressive last-start winner Triple Triple in the Bowrington Handicap (2.15pm), offering hope for his supporters.

His best ride however, should be UNIVERSAL GO GO whom he partners in the Matheson Handicap (11:45am) over six-furlongs.

The partnership has already tasted success in January with a course and distance win over Daily Beauty. The runner-up subsequently advertised that form by winning twice and going up a stone in the ratings.

His latest performance, when a strong finishing fourth after jumping awkwardly and missing the start, marks him down as horse in top form and still fairly handicapped.

With his trainer Francis Lui, having a 20% strike rate with Poon this season, and an already impressive record of saddling a dozen winners and nearly a 50% win and place record in six furlong races at the Valley, his chances are further enhanced.

This won’t be easy with recent all-the-way winner, and likely hot favourite Mercurial in the line-up, but with Poon riding with such confidence, he will be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Universal Go Go 11.45am Happy Valley