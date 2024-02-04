Hong Kong demand explanation after Inter Miami rest Messi

HONG KONG, CHINA – FEBRUARY 4: Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez (R) of Inter Miami CF walk on the field prior the preseason friendly match between Hong Kong Team and Inter Miami at Hong Kong Stadium on February 4, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Thomas Tang/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi’s absence from an Inter Miami pre-season friendly in Hong Kong has sparked backlash from the government.

Miami rested the Argentinian World Cup winner due to a hamstring injury, meaning he missed his side’s 4-1 victory over a Hong Kong XI in front of over 38,000 people.

But fans in the stadium booed the Major League Soccer side and demanded refunds due to Messi’s no show.

It has prompted calls from the government for an explanation to be given.

Thousands turned up Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Regarding Messi not playing the match, the government, as well as all football fans, are extremely disappointed about the organisers’ arrangement. The organisers owe all football fans an explanation,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said: “We understand the disappointment of the fans for the absence of Leo [Messi] and Luis Suárez.

“We understand a lot of fans are very disappointed and we ask for their forgiveness. We wish we could have sent Leo and Luis on for at least a while but the risk was too big.”

Messi came on in the 83rd minute for his club’s 6-0 defeat in Saudi Arabia at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr last week – the Portuguese striker did not make an appearance.

Miami now head to Japan where they will face Vissel Kobe on Wednesday.

