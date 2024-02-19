Messi hits back at fans in Hong Kong and China with video message

HONG KONG, CHINA – FEBRUARY 04: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami CF walk on the field prior to the friendly match between Hong Kong Team and Inter Miami CF at Hong Kong Stadium on February 4, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has taken the extraordinary step of appealing directly to his fans in China in a bid to ease the backlash that followed his non-appearance for an Inter Miami match in Hong Kong.

In a video message posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo, Messi said reports that he did not play for political reasons “have no truth” and insisted his absence was caused by an inflammation in his abductor muscle.

Messi’s absence from the match between a Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami, which ended in 4-1 win to the David Beckham co-owned team, triggered a political storm involving statements from officials of Hong Kong and China.

“As you all know, I want to play and be in every game,” he said in a video.

“I would not have travelled to Japan or visited China as many times I have since the start of my career. I have always have a close and special relationship with China. I have done things such as interviews, games, events and many games with Barcelona and Argentina.”

The Hong Kong government released a statement stating they were “disappointed” with Messi’s no-show as organisers Tatler Asia said it would offer big refunds costing them up to £5.7m.

Tickets for the match cost hundreds of dollars as Tatler said it begged the MLS side to “urge him to stand up, engage with the spectators and explain why he couldn’t play”.

They were further enraged that Messi and striker Luis Suarez, who also did not play in the fixture, featured in a friendly in Japan days later.

Lionel Messi asserted in his last-ditch attempt to win over his Chinese fans that he did try to make an effort to speak with supporters while in Hong Kong.

“I tried the day before the friendly in Hong Kong to train and make an effort for all those who came to watch. I also went to the football clinic with all the children there. But the truth is I could not play as I felt pain and there was a risk it would get worse,” he said.

“It felt a little better a few days later and that’s why I played for a bit in Japan to prepare for all that is coming ahead and to get back up to normal fitness.”

The Chinese authorities cancelled two matches which Argentina were due to play against Nigeria and Ivory Coast in Chinese cities Huangzhou and Beijing. A statement from China’s football governing body cryptically noted that the match against Nigeria was called off “in view of the current well-known reasons”.

A number of Hong Kong politicians attacked Messi as one official, Reigna Ip, said on X: “Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter Miami, and the black hand behind them, for the deliberate and calculated snub to Hong Kong”.

The Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post posted letters claiming Messi showed no respect for Hong Kong while fans also took to social media to mock Messi over the Falkland Islands.