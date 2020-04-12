HM the Queen: Coronavirus will not overcome us

In what is believed to be her first Easter message, the Queen has told Brits that the Covid-19 pandemic will not “overcome us.”

In an audio message recorded from self-isolation, the Queen said that “we need Easter as much as ever.”

The monarch said that the Easter story could bring hope at a difficult time for the country.

The monarch, who is head of the Church of England, said: “As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together.

She said: “In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.”

“May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future,” she added.

In a similar vein, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby broadcast a message to his congregants from his kitchen table, filmed on an iPad.

Welby paid tribute to key workers as well as saying faith could bring hope.

“So many people right across the country are anxious about employment, food, are isolated from loved ones and feel that the future looks dark,” he said.

“People right across the globe feel the same uncertainty, fear, despair and isolation. But you are not alone.

“In the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we have a hope that is surer than stone; than any architecture.

“Even in the dark days of this Easter we can feed on hope. We can dream of what our country and our world will look like after the pandemic,” he added.