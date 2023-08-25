Hills has got a fast Khaa and Spencer has the keys to the ignition

Khaadem secured a first career Group One when winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot under Jamie Spencer

THE FIVE-furlong Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35pm) is always one of the highlights of the season and this year’s renewal looks another belter.

Last year’s winner HIGHFIELD PRINCESS is clearly the one to beat as she looked right back to her best in the King George at Goodwood last time.

Her form figures on the Knavesmire read 32112, so we all know she loves it here and she’ll be a tough nut to crack if on her game.

I expect her to go very well at 13/8, and it’s very hard to see her out of the frame, but I do think KHAADEM is a touch overpriced at 20/1 in places.

He was fourth to Highfield Princess in this race last year and while he has done his best work at six furlongs this season, notably when winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Royal Ascot, he has shown in the past he also has the pace for five.

Charlie Hills’ charge will love the fast ground and he’s in better form this year than he was last year, so looks a solid each-way contender.

There are a lot in here that like to go from the front and that could set it up for a closer like Khaadem.

Jamie Spencer has already ridden a winner for Hills this week and the duo have proved a very potent partnership over the years.

I would love to see Big Evs win for my good friend Mick Appleby and he has certainly has a chance given the amount of weight he receives for being a two-year-old.

It’s very hard for these young horses to win against their elders, though, and, with the World Pool in action again, I’ll include BRADSELL as my other selection.

He hasn’t been seen since he won the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot where he valiantly held off Highfield Princess.

The son of Tasleet absolutely bolted up on debut at York last season, so we know he handles the track and he’s a very dangerous contender.

POINTERS

Khaadem e/w 3.35pm York

Khaadem, Highfield Princess, Bradsell

(World Pool Quinella) 3.35pm York