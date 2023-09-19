Hermoso blasts Spanish football chiefs for ‘manipulation and intimidation’

Jenni Hermoso blasted Spanish football chiefs for calling up players who has asked to be left out

World Cup kiss row footballer Jenni Hermoso has accused the Spanish federation of employing a “strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten”, insisting “nothing has changed” despite the removal of president Luis Rubiales and coach Jorge Vilda.

Hermoso blasted new women’s coach Montse Tome’s decision to call up 15 of her fellow World Cup winners for the next international matches, despite them asking not to be selected until further changes were made at the federation.

“The same people who ask us to trust them are those who today announced a squad with players who asked NOT to be called up,” she said in a statement posted on social media.

“The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions. It is more irrefutable proof that shows even today, that nothing has changed.”

Rubiales finally quit last week following global outcry at his kissing of Hermoso on the lips after last month’s Women’s World Cup final. He is under criminal investigation after she said the act was not consensual, a claim he has denied.

His exit, and the dismissal of Vilda, have not been enough to coax players back to the fold amid long-running complaints about their treatment by the federation, however. They issued a statement on Monday refusing their call-ups.

Hermoso also criticised Tome for stating that Spain’s record goalscorer had been omitted from the squad for her own protection.

“A claim was made today stating the environment within the federation would be safe for my team-mates to rejoin, yet at the same press conference it was announced that they were not calling me as a means to protect me. Protect me from what? And from whom?” she added.

“I want to once again show my full support to my colleagues who have been caught by surprise and forced to react to another unfortunate situation caused by the people who continue to make decisions within the RFEF. This is why we are fighting and why we are doing it this way.”