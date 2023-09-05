Spain sack Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda

Spain coach Jorge Vilda enjoyed success at the Women’s World Cup last month

Women’s World Cup-winning Spain coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked as the recriminations following last month’s tainted victory continue.

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), remains suspended for publicly and forcibly kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the final.

And having lost one of his key supporters in Rubiales, Vilda too was removed from office on Tuesday by acting president Pedro Rocha.

Vilda and the RFEF were the subject of formal complaints by more than a dozen players on the Spain team last year, most of whom missed the World Cup in protest.

But it made no reference to that or Rubiales in a statement confirming his departure.

“The RFEF would like to express its gratitude to Jorge Vilda for the services provided, for his professionalism and dedication during all these years, wishing him the best successes in the future,” the RFEF said.

“We value [Vilda’s] impeccable personal and sporting conduct, being a key piece in the notable growth of women’s football in Spain. During his extensive period, Vilda has been a promoter of the values of respect and sportsmanship in football.

“The RFEF is left with an extraordinary sporting legacy thanks to the implementation of a recognized game model and a methodology that has been an engine of growth for all the women’s categories of the national team.”

Rocha earlier published an open letter in which he apologised for the actions of Rubiales, who has resisted pressure to resign.

“The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” he said.

“Mr Rubiales’ actions do not represent the values defended by the Spanish federation, nor the values of Spanish society as a whole.”