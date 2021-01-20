England’s preparations for the Six Nations have been further disrupted by head coach Eddie Jones needing to self-isolate for 10 days.

Jones and attack coach Simon Amor must isolate as they have been deemed close contacts of forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

It follows the news that skills coach Jason Ryles would not be relocating from Australia to England this month as planned, for reasons related to the pandemic.

Jersey Reds assistant coach Ed Robinson will assist Jones on the skills front when the squad convenes next week.

This week’s disruptions mean that while England’s players will gather at St George’s Park on Wednesday 27 January, Jones and three of his intended staff will not be present.

Provided they return further negative Covid tests, Jones and Amor are due to join the squad on 28 January.

The Rugby Football Union has not set a date for Proudfoot’s reintegration into the camp.

Jones is still set to name his 28-man squad for the Six Nations this Friday. The holders are scheuled to begin their title defence against Scotland at Twickenham on 6 February.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Ed to our coaching staff for the tournament and we’d like to thank Jersey Reds for their cooperation and support in making it happen,” Jones said of Robinson.

“He’s a talented young coach and will work to help the players improve.

“We understand and support Jason’s decision and are expecting that he will be back with us this summer.”