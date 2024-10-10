Having a mental health issue – but your employer doesn’t care

An estimated one in four people will experience a mental health issue in any given year

World Mental Health Day takes place today (10 October), and this year the focus is on mental health in the workplace.

Around 12 billion working days are lost every year to depression and anxiety, which costs the global economy $1 trillion in lost productivity, the World Health Organization reports.



It’s a topic that is close to home for many in the UK, where an estimated one in four people will experience a mental health issue in any given year.



Despite this, conversations around mental health at work are often swept under the rug, leaving employees to suffer in silence. It’s hard enough trying to manage conditions like ADHD, anxiety, or depression without the added burden of feeling unsupported by an employer.



For many, asking for help or admitting they’re struggling feels like exposing a vulnerability. One that may be met with judgment rather than understanding. And the reality is, mental health is still not taken seriously in many workplaces.



In fact, more than 40 per cent of people in the UK say they would hide their mental health issues from their employer out of fear of how it might affect their career.

But there are ways you can protect your mental health, even when your employer is brushing you aside.

Maria-Teresa Daher-Cusack, a clinical development consultant at Health Assured, an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) provider offers her advice.

“When dealing with challenges at work, you may need reasonable accommodations to help you manage your workload,” she says. #“If your requests for adjustments are ignored, make sure to document it. Having a record of your conversations can be useful if you need to escalate.”



If certain work tasks, such as leading meetings or giving presentations, heighten your anxiety, it’s important to address this with your manager.

Maria-Teresa says: “Public speaking fears are common, yet many workplaces still expect people to just get over it. Suggest alternatives, like co-hosting meetings or rotating leadership roles.”

Being placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) without considering mental health struggles can feel like punishment.

Maria-Teresa recommends speaking to HR to ensure goals set take your wellbeing into account.

She says: “If necessary, seek legal advice if you feel you’re being unfairly treated. In the UK, mental health is covered under the Equality Act, so employers must make reasonable adjustments.”