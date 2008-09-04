Hatton calls on class of Mayweather in preparation for Malignaggi showdown

Ricky Hatton has turned to super coach Floyd Mayweather Snr for his fight with IBF light-welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas in November.



Mayweather Snr is the father of Floyd Jnr – Hatton’s only conqueror so far in his career – and is arguably the world’s top trainer. He will fly into Manchester this month to oversee the Hatton training camp.

The American, 55, has worked in the corner of many champions in the past and even trained Oscar de la Hoya to fight his son last year.

Mayweather Snr takes over from Billy Graham, who retired in August after 11 years with Hatton, and will be assisted by close friend Lee Beard, who has been a key member of Hatton’s corner for over a year.

“At this stage of my career I am not going to change my style too much but you are never too old to learn,” the 29-year-old said yesterday.

“I have spoken with my team and we are all sure that I’ll benefit from Floyd’s incredible knowledge. The fight against Malignaggi is make or break and I’m convinced this will be the best training camp I have ever had.”

The fight takes place at the MGM Grand on 22 November.