Harlequins revive Big Game with December double header at Twickenham

Harlequins’ annual Big Game is returning to Twickenham after a one year hiatus for a double header featuring the men’s and women’s teams.

Quins men will play Northampton Saints on Bank Holiday Monday 27 December following a clash between Harlequins Women and Wasps Women.

Dubbed the world’s biggest annual club rugby event, this will be the 13th instalment of the match, where attendances often exceed 75,000 at the home of English rugby, and is sponsored by Charles Stanley Wealth Managers.

“The return of Big Game 13 is huge for the sports industry, this Club and we know hugely popular for our local community,” said Laure Dalrymple, the Harlequins CEO.

“There is no hiding from the challenge Covid has had on all our lives over the last 18 months, but now we can truly look forward to a moment of coming together and celebrating with friends and families, in this annual festive tradition.”

Covid meant that last year’s Big Game plans were shifted from December to the spring in the hope of fans being able to attend, but the plans never came to fruition.

“We can’t wait to see a packed 82,000 Twickenham stadium and we have put together the biggest and best Big Game event yet – not only two superb rugby matches, but an entertainment programme that is bigger and higher profile that any other Big Game,” Dalrymple continued.

“We are determined to take the world’s biggest club rugby event to a new level and encourage our supporters to bring their friends and families along to experience it.”

Big Game occasions of past have seen the Harlequins players make the short walk from their club ground, the Twickenham Stoop, to the nearby Twickenham Stadium flanked by fans. The event also see’s entertainment, a fan village and the opportunity for children to play on the matchday pitch.

“I love the Big Game. It is amazing, and fun, and a great family day out. There’s so much to do. Have something to eat and drink and spend some time with family at a Christmas event over a really lovely Christmas period,” said Joe Marler, England and Harlequins prop.

“It is great to have the Big Game back now fans are back in stadiums. It’s a genuine privilege to play in front of 82,000 fans for your club, and I’m looking forward to playing in another massive Big Game.”

Early Bird Offer Tickets start from £29 for adults and £19 for Juniors, with 15 per cent discount for groups of six or more, available on the club website.