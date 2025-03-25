Hannon’s Witch can Hunt them down in Doncaster Mile

Richard Hannon saddles Witch Hunter in the Doncaster Mile on Saturday.

NEXT weekend is of course the Grand National and it does feel slightly out of season to be diving back into Flat form study for Saturday’s William Hill Lincoln card at Doncaster.

That said, we’ve found picks in the Lincoln and Cammidge in the piece above, and I think there’s a bet to be had in the William Hill Doncaster Mile (3.00pm) too.

Liberty Lane is the current 5/2 favourite and was a progressive type last season, shown off best by his win in the Cambridgeshire when carrying top-weight.

You can see why he’s favourite for Saturday, but I don’t like that he was beaten so comprehensively on reappearance in the Lincoln last year, and I’m looking elsewhere for a race-fit contender.

Botanical and Dancing Gemini follow in the betting, but they both prefer slower going, which is unlikely looking at the forecast, and I like the look of WITCH HUNTER.

Richard Hannon’s charge mixed it in some of the top mile races last year and wasn’t beaten far by Champion Miler Charyn in the Queen Anne and Audience in the Lockinge.

Fitness is often the crucial factor when backing horses at this time of year, and with two runs under his belt, you can be sure Hannon has him ready to rock and roll.

While he hasn’t been a regular winner, he has been ultra consistent, and this could well be the sort of race where things just fall his way.

I’d see the upwardly-mobile Point Lynas as his biggest danger, particularly if the ground was quick, as I like his progression from last season and that he has a run this term.

But at around 8/1 each-way I’m backing Witch Hunter to land his first win since August 2023.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Witch Hunter e/w 3.00pm Doncaster