Haaland out of Brighton match as Man City chase Premier League title

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid CF at Etihad Stadium on April 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss tonight’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion having missed his side’s FA Cup semi-final victory at the weekend.

The Norwegian is out of the Premier League tie at the Amex Stadium this evening with a muscle problem.

Manager Pep Guardiola insisted the issue was not serious with 20-goal striker Haaland potentially in contention for Sunday’s fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Fellow City stars John Stones and Phil Foden are in contention, however.

“Erling is not ready for tomorrow, the other two – they are ready,” Guardiola said. “I know it is not a big issue, but he is not allowed for this game.”

On potential rotation ahead of the run-in, the City manager added: “I don’t know what ‘rotate’ means. Every player deserves to play.

“Every person has their [preferred] starting XI, but everyone has their contribution. Now we’ve had three or four days since the last game against Chelsea and tomorrow is one of the toughest games of the season.”

A win for City will leave them one point off the top having played a game fewer than Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal, City and Liverpool remain in a three-horse race for the Premier League title.