Guinness World Records to open London leisure venue

The venue is expected to welcome 11,000 visitors per month

Guinness World Records is set to open an entertainment venue in central London where visitors can participate in a record-breaking set of activities.

It’s the latest example of a trend towards experiential leisure – or competitive socialising – which has seen cricket, darts, axe-throwing and old-school arcade games turned into leisure attractions, often complete with food and drink offerings.

The venue will open in 2026, the company told the Financial Times, and offer more than 60 games and competitions that encourage the breaking of records.

“We want to bring the opportunity of record-breaking to everyone . . . it’s discovering your talent,” said Paul O’Neill, vice-president of GWR Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of the company, told the FT.

The experiential leisure industry in the UK has been rapidly growing and has withstood even a dampened consumer backdrop, with a 455 per cent increase in ‘combo’ attractions over the past five years.

Property firm Savills is reportedly locating the venue for Jim Pattison-owned GWR, and the site is expected to welcome nearly 11,000 visitors per week.

Activities will include basketball, football and BMX riding, as well as less traditional games like trying to answer 10 telephone calls and making different noises in the fastest time, according to the FT.

“The steady shift in consumers’ preferences towards spaces that are led by experiences and events is one of the most important on-premise dynamics of recent times,” client director at consumer intelligence firm CGA by NIQ Chris Sterling, said earlier this month.

“It’s turning a channel that was once considered a temporary niche into a powerful and permanent part of the market. People remain eager to eat and drink out, but they’re now demanding something more when they go out, with value for money and social currency among their top priorities.”

Last week, four Londoners won the GWR title for the longest continuous game of Paddle (doubles). They clocked in at over 30 hours.