Ten Entertainment chairman Nick Basing to depart tenpin bowling company in September

Tenpin bowling and Pingo’s soft-play provider Ten Entertainment is on the hunt for a new chairman after Nick Basing said he’ll leave the role in September.

Basing will stick with the leisure company to guide it through reopening venues after the Covid lockdown.

The company said Basing had beeen “instrumental in the development of Ten Entertainment as one of the leading leisure companies in the UK”

Earnings had grown tenfold during his tenure and growing like-for-like sales for eight consecutive years between 2012 and 2020 prior to the onset of the pandemic, Ten Entertainment said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

Basing said: I am proud that we are regarded as a market leader and have aimed to set the standards in innovation and customer service at every moment. I believe we are at the sweet-spot of experiential leisure which over the years the team has helped to pioneer.

“I am confident to be leaving the business in the excellent hands of our first-class leadership and a strong board.”

