Crazy golf club Swingers has today announced that it will launch in the US later this year, with two new venues in Washington D.C. and New York.

The long-awaited stateside expansion comes on the back of a £20m funding raise backed by private equity group Cain International.

Swingers said that its new venue in Washington would open on 11 June, with its New York site to follow shortly thereafter.

Having launched in 2014 to take advantage of the growing trend for “experiential leisure”, the brand currently has two London locations in the West End and the City.

It combines crazy golf with cocktails and street food, and has proved popular with young people who enjoy active nights out.

Chief executive and co-founder Matt Grech-Smith said that moving to the US was the “natural next chapter” for the brand.

“We’re thrilled to put a stake in the ground in two of the U.S.’s most influential cities, known for their electric nightlife, diverse culture and prominent hospitality industries”, he said.

Cain has been a long-term backer of the Swingers brand, having first invested in holding company Competitive Socialising back in 2018.

Chief executive Jonathan Goldstein said that the expansion was a “strong endorsement” of the brand after a deeply challenging year for the leisure sector.

“We look forward to the opening of the new sites, as well as the re-opening sites of the London as the easing of restriction allows the release of pent-up demand for time spent with friends”, he added.