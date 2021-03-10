Greenpeace paragliders land on ECB roof in climate finance protest

Climate activists flew on top of the European Central Bank on Wednesday to hang a banner which accused the bank of funding polluters.
Two Greenpeace activists flew over Frankfurt’s Main river to display a banner that demanded the ECB “stop funding climate killers”.
The protest followed a think tank report which argued that the ECB’s lending rules favoured carbon intensive industries.
The bank has long been criticised for not taking long-term climate risk into account when buying bonds and giving credit.
While policymakers have acknowledged that markets are not appropriately pricing climate risk, the bank has yet to change course.
An ECB spokesperson confirmed the breach and said that police had been called.
He added that the bank was conducting a review of its strategy and this process included an analysis of how to respond to the climate crisis.
