Greenpeace paragliders land on ECB roof in climate finance protest

Climate activists flew on top of the European Central Bank on Wednesday to hang a banner which accused the bank of funding polluters.

Two Greenpeace activists flew over Frankfurt’s Main river to display a banner that demanded the ECB “stop funding climate killers”.

STOP FUNDING CLIMATE KILLERS



Greenpeace-Aktivist:innen demonstrieren bei der Europäische Zentralbank für Grüne Geldpolitik . #ECB



Wie die EZB Klimasünder bevorzugt: https://t.co/JserscKAEI pic.twitter.com/rM3JaPHWAu — Greenpeace e.V. (@greenpeace_de) March 10, 2021

Read more: Government slammed over lack of climate change plan

The protest followed a think tank report which argued that the ECB’s lending rules favoured carbon intensive industries.

The bank has long been criticised for not taking long-term climate risk into account when buying bonds and giving credit.

While policymakers have acknowledged that markets are not appropriately pricing climate risk, the bank has yet to change course.

[BREAKING] Paragliding activists land on @ECB ahead of governing council meeting to expose continued support for #FossilFuels.#ClimateEmergencyhttps://t.co/o5f51pTgqM — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) March 10, 2021

Read more: Fossil fuel pollution causes one in five premature deaths: study

An ECB spokesperson confirmed the breach and said that police had been called.

He added that the bank was conducting a review of its strategy and this process included an analysis of how to respond to the climate crisis.

Read more: Finance need an overhaul to price in climate change risk and push green agenda forward