Greenpeace targets Barclays branches over fossil fuel financing

Greenpeace activists have targeted almost 100 Barclays bank branches this morning in protest over the bank’s financing of fossil fuel companies.



Some 29 branches in London are affected, according to Greenpeace, with activists disabling the branches’ lock mechanisms so they are unable to open as usual.



Campaigners are demanding the banking giant — the largest fossil fuel financer in Europe — stops “propping up” oil, gas and coal firms, and instead channels funding into renewable energy.



Pop-up exhibitions displaying photographs of recent climate disasters are also blocking access to some Barclays branches, including Piccadilly Circus. Branches targeted in the City include Fenchurch Street, Atlas House, Wormwood Street and Moorgate.



“Banks are just as responsible for the climate emergency as the fossil fuel companies they fund, yet they’ve escaped scrutiny for years,” said Greenpeace climate finance campaigner Morten Thaysen.



“From floods to bushfires and record heat in Antarctica, the impacts of this crisis are staring us in the face. Yet Barclays keeps pumping billions into fossil fuel companies at exactly the time we need to stop backing these polluting businesses,” he said.



Barclays has come under sustained pressure over its record on climate from investors and campaigners in recent months.



In January, a group of shareholders took formal action against the bank to demand it stops financing fossil fuel firms not aligned with the Paris Agreement’s climate goals, and it emerged last month that Barclays was coming under pressure from a second influential investor group over the issue.



Barclays has been contacted for comment.

