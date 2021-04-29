Greenpeace files complaint against Total CEO, claiming conflict of interest

With two other civil society groups, Greenpeace has filed a complaint with a Paris prosecutor against the CEO of energy giant Total today, alleging a conflict of interest.

CEO Patrick Pouyanné has been accused of abusing his role on the board of prestigious university Ecole Polytechnique, to push Total’s agenda.

Last year, the board on which Pouyanné sits, voted to allow Total to build a research and innovation centre on the university’s campus.

The complaint claimed that Total’s CEO used his position on the university’s board to sway the decision.

However, the prosecutor’s office has not yet confirmed if it will take up the complaint.

In a statement, Total said Pouyanné had never taken part in decisions by the university board concerning the energy giant and that he abstained from the vote.

The complaint was filed by Greenpeace’s French branch, alongside anti-corruption group ANTICOR, and student and alumni representative association La Sphinx.

Along with other industry majors, the energy giant has been under increasing scrutiny from climate activist groups for business activities that contribute to mass fossil fuel emissions.

“We ask the prosecutor to investigate whether Pouyanné abused his power to force Total’s fossil fuels agenda on a public education institution,” oil campaigner at Greenpeace France, Edina Ifticène, said.

