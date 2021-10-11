Whitehall: Climate activists block roads with oil-stained statue of Boris Johnson

Climate activists have taken on Whitehall today by blocking the road outside Downing Street with a statue of Boris Johnson stained with oil.

The protestors, from environmental group Greenpeace, have chained themselves to fake oil barrels in a bid to halt traffic.

The Metropolitan police are in attendance, according to the Metro, who have warned that the protestors could remain there for some time due to ‘complex’ locking devices.

“Boris Johnson has said he backs 16 new North Sea oil and gas projects going ahead – including Cambo. They could be approved at any moment. It’s time for our over-reliance on fossil fuels to end,” Greenpeace digital campaigner, Ravishaan Rahel Muthiah said.

“This will be the Prime Minister’s legacy if he fails to stop Cambo and back a just transition.”

It comes just days after it lost its case against the UK government over a North Sea oil field permit, after permission to drill the Vorlich site off Aberdeen was given to BP in 2018.

Greenpeace argued there had been “a myriad of failures in the public consultation” and the permit did not properly consider the climate impacts of burning fossil fuel.

The ruling means operations will continue at the field, an outcome which the government welcomed. Though Greenpeace plans to appeal.