Tanker carrying 42,000 tonnes of Russian oil stopped by activists off UK coast

A tanker carrying 42,000 tonnes of Russian oil was stopped by environmental activists off the Linconshire coast.

Greenpeace campaigners confronted the vessel, the Seavictory, near the port of Immingham, demanding it turn around.

The boat’s captain said it was carrying Russian cargo – which the UK has committed to banning by the end of 2022 in a bid to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine.

Activists on a boat approached with a banner reading ‘oil fuels war’, with the organisation urging the UK to cut down on using and exploring for fossil fuels, as the UK looks to shore up its energy security.

A spokesperson for the department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The UK will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022″, adding that the UK has oil stocks in the event of major disruption.

This comes after hundreds of Extinction Rebellion campaigners descended on the capital this week to protest fossil fuel use.

Georgia Whitaker, oil and gas campaigner at Greenpeace UK said Britain’s “attachment to fossil fuels is backfiring in the worst way possible – we are funding a war, our energy bills and fuel costs are sky-high, and we’re driving the climate crisis. It has to stop.”