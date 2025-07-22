Grate news, a bottomless cheese bar is opening in London this month

Pick & Cheese is launching this month in Camden Market

It’s the height of summer and it’s mostly been boiling, but it’s time to put the salad back in the fridge because London is getting its very own dedicated all-you-can-eat cheese bar.

Coming to Camden Market this month, the Pick & Cheese venue will feature a conveyor belt of different types of cheeses. The team run one other cheese conveyor belt in the Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden and now they’re bringing their concept to north London.

There’ll be an 18-metre cheese conveyor belt and 25 different cheese and charcuterie plates. Early dishes will include Caerphilly with piccalilli, Lanark blue with red onion, stilton and kimchi, Cornish yarg with pea and mint pesto, Baron Bigod with black truffle and goats cheese with Turkish delight.

Alongside the pieces of cheese will be dishes incorporating the great bovine product: cheese sandwiches, and cheese desserts, some infused with sweet wine.

The big event takes place on Wednesday evenings, when Bottomless Plate night means diners can eat all the cheese they desire for £29.50.

It’s exciting times at The Cheese Bar HQ – they’ve also just launched a new cheese bar in Berlin. “As a company that has spent the last 11 years championing British Cheese, and as an owner who has ‘Eat More British Cheese’ tattooed on his arm, it’s fair to say that British Cheese has been an integral part of our brand story,” the owners wrote on Instagram.

“We’ll forever be huge advocates for the industry that has nurtured and supported us since day one.⁠ However if we’re to open a site in Berlin, it would feel disingenuous of us to promote that same British cheese which is far from local to Germany!⁠

⁠

“So German cheese it is and, to be honest, we’ve loved every minute of the ‘research’ trips. Eating our way across Berlin and trying every local cheese we could get our hands on is far from a chore.⁠”

Back in London, the Pick & Cheese bar opens in Camden Market at Unit 93 – 94 Chalk Farm Road, Chalk Farm on 25 July.

