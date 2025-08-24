Government commit £1.5m to cricket domes, including in Luton

The Government has committed £1.5m in funding towards the construction of two indoor cricket facilities ahead of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The cash injection will see Luton and Lancashire get domes to ensure cricket can be played year-round.

DCMS secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Cricket has a remarkable power to inspire and unite communities all over the world and today we are making sure that more people of all backgrounds have the chance to experience the game.”

Investment in cricket is on the rise with the sale of eight minority stakes in Hundred franchises raising over £500m for the English game, some of which will be ringfenced for the community game.

The Luton facility is expected to open early next year in an area not necessarily served by county cricket.

Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup incoming

The Women’s T20 World Cup will take place across the country between June and July next year, with matches to be staged in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, London, Manchester and Southampton.

England were knocked out of the last edition on net run rate with New Zealand the eventual victors.

Added Nandy: “These domes will be places where cricket-lovers and newcomers alike can come together to play, get active, make real-life connections and chase sporting dreams.”

ECB chair Richard Thompson said: “These state-of-the-art all-weather cricket domes will be transformative for the communities they serve, opening up cricket to more people year-round and providing top-class facilities for elite players too.

“They are an important part of our plans to break down barriers and make cricket the most inclusive team sport.”

The sale of Hundred stakes has seen at least 49 per cent of each of the eight franchises sold to overseas investment. Some clubs, such as Welsh Fire, Southern Brave and Manchester Originals have sold more than the minimum stage, ranging from equal partnership to major shareholder changes.