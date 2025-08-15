Hundred: ECB under fire over opt-out data transfer cut-off date

Hundred organiser the ECB has come under fire for forcing fans to opt-out of having their data transferred to new franchise owners.

At least 49 per cent of each of the eight Hundred franchises have been sold to overseas investors, with some teams selling a majority shareholding.

And with it, as is common with ownership transfers, new parties gain the data of existing fans.

“As part of the change of ownership, we intend to share some of your personal data with the team(s) whose home matches you have previously purchased tickets for, or who you have selected as your favourite team,” an email sent to Hundred fans read this week.

“Each team is a data controller independent from the ECB and their use of your personal data is subject to their own privacy notices.”

The ECB has offered fans until 21st August to opt-out of having their data shared but critics have insisted that the short turnaround is unacceptable, and that fans should instead be asked to opt-in to such a data transfer.

Hundred overreach?

Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations at anti-surveillance and governance campaigners Big Brother Watch, tells City AM that passing on the data: “with just eight days’ notice” was poor form by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He added: “Cricket fans deserve better than to have their data sold [in the ownership transfer], and the transfer of data should be an opt-in rather than an opt-out measure with minimal notice at the very least.”

New stakeholders in the Hundred range from Indian conglomerates to Silicon Valley giants, while Chanel chief Leena Nair recently joined the investment group who control 49 per cent of the London Spirit franchise.

The Ambani family is also set to enter the group of Hundred franchise stakeholders when they complete on their deal with Surrey CCC’s Oval Invincibles.

Just opt-out…

An ECB spokesperson told City AM: “Fans have built strong connections with their teams in The Hundred and we are excited to be able to strengthen those connections alongside our new partners in the next phase of the competition’s growth.

“With new ownership outside of the ECB, we would like to share existing supporter information so that teams can continue to communicate with their fans.

“We have contacted fans to let them know about this and, should they not wish to have their information passed on, they are able to choose so in response.”