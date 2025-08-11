Exclusive: Cricket body blocks OnlyFans logo on bat of Hundred bowler Mills

The England and Wales Cricket Board have refused to allow the OnlyFans logo to appear on the bat of Southern Brave bowler Tymal Mills during this year’s Hundred.

Mills, captain of the Sussex Sharks T20 side, signed a partnership with the content creator platform earlier this month, as revealed by City AM.

He joined the likes of tennis player Nick Kyrgios on the platform, though neither are set to produce the type of content associated with the site.

It had been planned for former England international Mills to have the OnlyFans logo on his bat for the duration of the Hundred, which lasts for the month of August and involves putting men’s and women’s matches together to a family-based audience.

But City AM understands that this request was rejected by cricket’s governing body, which still holds control over much of the competition despite a number deals being completed to sell half of each of the eight franchises to foreign investors – six of the eight deals have been concluded.

It is understood that Mills asked the England and Wales Cricket Board for permission but this was denied on grounds that it would not be in keeping with the brand values of the Hundred, according to sources close to the discussions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board declined to comment.

ECB not OnlyFans fans

“People I’ve spoken to so far, you make it very clear what I’m doing on the platform and it’s just going to be cricket and lifestyle content,” Mills told City AM previously.

“I know that a big part of what OnlyFans is doing is growing that side of the company. The platform is built perfectly for athletes, really, to talk about and engage with their audience.

“So yeah, I guess you do have to address that and make that very clear. But I’ll certainly be doing that and once you say that to people, they understand and get it very quickly.”

The Hundred is going through a transition season, with new minority or majority owners set to have a huge influence on the franchises from the 2026 edition of the competition.

Teams have sold a range of share volumes, from the minimum 49 per cent up to 100 per cent ownership.