Exclusive: OnlyFans signs up England cricket star Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills is the first cricketer to join OnlyFans as a content creator (picture: OnlyFans)

England international Tymal Mills has agreed a partnership with OnlyFans that will see him become the first big-name cricketer on the global content creator platform.

Mills joins other athletes including tennis star Nick Kyrgios on the site, where he has promised to share behind-the-scenes content, analysis and one-to-one coaching advice.

As part of the partnership, the left-arm fast bowler will also have the OnlyFans logo on his cricket bat – starting this week when he plays for Southern Brave in The Hundred.

The partially paywalled site is best known for its racy content but has made a push for more sport and lifestyle creators, and Mills insists his output will be firmly in the safe-for-work category.

“People I’ve spoken to so far, you make it very clear what I’m doing on the platform and it’s just going to be cricket and lifestyle content,” he told City AM.

“I know that a big part of what OnlyFans is doing is growing that side of the company. The platform is built perfectly for athletes, really, to talk about and engage with their audience.

“So yeah, I guess you do have to address that and make that very clear. But I’ll certainly be doing that and once you say that to people, they understand and get it very quickly.

“You can sign brand deals with anybody, but what sealed it was the opportunity to grow with the brand and with the partnership.

“Being the first cricketer, I have a blank canvas, I guess, to do what I want and to see what works, what people want, and try and get a bit of a blueprint going.”

OnlyFans can hone my media skills, says Mills

Like other content creators, Mills will retain 80 per cent of whatever he earns on the platform as a result of the partnership, brokered by sports marketing agency Swoop.

The T20 World Cup winner hopes to transfer the many requests for coaching advice he receives on other social media sites into paid-for sessions on OnlyFans.

“Part of the appeal is there’s a reward for what you put in and we’ll be working hard to try and make it as successful as possible,” he said.

“Also I’m not going to price it unfairly. I think that’s important. I’m not trying to get rich off it, but there’s obviously a value side of that as well. So I’ll try and find that balance.”

Mills, 32, has appeared on Sky Sports and BBC cricket coverage and the former journalism student sees creating content for OnlyFans as another way to hone his media skills.

“While I love playing cricket and I’ll do that until the wheels fall off, we all have to stop one day, so I’m trying to make sure I am in a really good space,” he said.

“OnlyFans can help with that, financially but also it’s more good practice in front of camera, talking, presenting – that side of things as well.”