Exclusive: TNT Sports to send broadcast team to Ashes this winter

TNT Sports are planning to send their own commentary and presentation team to the Ashes later this year after signing an exclusive one-year rights deal with Cricket Australia earlier this month.

The broadcaster’s coverage of recent England tours, such as the women’s Ashes campaign and the men’s Test series in India last winter, was largely based on taking the local host commentary with studio presentation done off-site in Europe.

City AM has learned that TNT Sports will deviate from their usual practice for the Ashes however, as it is such a big series and having secured the rights well in advance they have time to prepare properly.

The timing of the series in November, December and January will also enable TNT to cross-promote their other big properties, particularly rugby union’s Autumn Internationals, with Australia visiting the Allianz Stadium at Twickenham on 1 November, three weeks before the start of the Ashes. Australia will also take on Italy, in Udine, as well as Ireland in Dublin and France in Paris as part of their Autumn Internationals campaign.

Sky Sports last broadcast the Ashes from Australia in 2013-14, with the series Down Under being on TNT Sports and its predecessor BT Sport since.

TNT Sports also has long-term deals in place which will see the broadcaster show white-ball series in New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

England vs NZ white-ball series

1st T20I , Hagley Oval, Saturday, 18 October

, Hagley Oval, Saturday, 18 October 2nd T20I , Hagley Oval, Monday, 20 October

, Hagley Oval, Monday, 20 October 3rd T20I , Eden Park, Thursday, 23 October

, Eden Park, Thursday, 23 October 1st ODI , Bay Oval, Sunday, 26 October

, Bay Oval, Sunday, 26 October 2nd ODI , Seddon Park, Wednesday, 29 October

, Seddon Park, Wednesday, 29 October 3rd ODI, Sky Stadium, Saturday, 1 November

England Ashes schedule

First Test, Optus Stadium in Perth: 21-25 November

21-25 November Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: 4-8 December

4-8 December Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December

17-21 December Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December

26-30 December Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January



