Bank Holiday picks: Silverstone, Hundred and Rugby World Cup

In case you have forgotten it is Bank Holiday weekend across the coming days. With that, and the extra day off, in mind, City AM has compiled its top three things to do in the August sun.

From right here in the Square Mile to further afield, we have you covered with our top three picks. Take a look.

Silverstone Festival

This weekend, less than two hours from London, the Silverstone Festival is set for lights out.

A festival into its 35th year at the iconic racing circuit, the weekend will be full of high-octane competition.

Organisers state “the highlight of the weekend will be the celebration of the ‘World Champions Collection’, a series of 34 show-stopping cars on display to represent each of the World Champions from the past 75 years”.

There will be music from Natasha Bedingfield and Craig David, while fans will be able to purchase a range of tickets from general admission to Escapade Silverstone and the Gallery restaurant, where head chef Matt Tsistrakis will be on hand to provide culinary delights.

It’s well worth a Bank Holiday family day out and tickets are available here.

Bank Holiday Hundred

The Hundred is enjoying sky-high popularity at the moment, with at least 49 per cent of each of the eight franchises being sold to foreign investors to the tune of £500m.

And over the next week London feels like it is at the hub of the competition with a number of fixtures taking place at both Lord’s and the Oval between now and the finals next weekend.

London Spirit host the Northern Superchargers at Lord’s with the women’s match getting underway at 3pm followed by the men at 6:30pm.

The following day the Trent Rockets head to the Oval to take on the Invincibles, with the same timetable as the day prior.

Then over the weekend it is back to Lord’s for London Spirit versus Southern Brave – with start times coming forward by 30 minutes each – before the big one at the Oval on Bank Holiday Monday.

London Spirit head south of the river for the huge Hundred derby in Kennington. The semi-final – known as the eliminator – is on 30 August at the Oval with the final a day later at Lord’s.

Tickets are available here

Women’s Rugby World Cup

On a Bank Holiday of unmissable live sport, one of the largest single events kicking off on Friday is the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Beginning on Friday evening in Sunderland and running through until the end of September – where organisers have so far sold all available tickets at the 82,000-capacity Allianz Stadium in London for the final – England’s Red Roses are overwhelming favourites for the title, which would be their first since 2014.

There are tickets available for England’s opener against the USA up north, while there are also spots in Manchester, York, Exeter and Northampton. But if you’re unable to leave the capital – only the final is in London – then beer staple Asahi has you covered.

They’ve managed to get 1,000 pubs to sign up to a pledge which will see every match shown during the tournament.

Rob Hobart of Asahi UK said: “Pubs are the beating heart of British sport. From major chains to local independents, publicans are uniting behind this pledge – showing just how strong the appetite is for women’s rugby.”

Tickets are available here