Gorillas goes global as delivery firm enters Frichti acquisition talks

Instant delivery firm Gorillas announced it is entering acquisition talks with French delivery titan Frichti.

Frichti is one of the first rapid delivery start-ups to have hit profitable operations after launching in 2015.

If Gorillas were to acquire its French counter-part, Gorillas would be able to strengthen its foothold in France. It has already opened 22 stores in five major cities in the past year.

Together, the firms said they would be able to offer customers meal kits, private label and groceries categories, alongside local products.

Kagan Sümer, founder and CEO of Gorillas said he was “super energised” from discussions with Frichti. “It’s thrilling that we are committed to provide consumers immediate access to their essential needs,” he added.

Sümer added: “Frichti is an inspirational brand with incredible talents and values. They are not only one of the first ones to have discovered the immense potential of quick commerce, but also one of the first movers into private label and ready to eat segments.”

Julia Bijaoui, co-founder and co-CEO of Frichti dubbed Gorillas the “perfect partner” for the next step of its global expansion plans.

“We both share common values, culture, and most importantly, we have a similar vision for the consumer. I could not think of a better fit, and I am excited for our path ahead as one joint company,” she said.

It comes as delivery firm rival Getir announced on Monday plans for 4,000 new jobs in the UK, as it eyed further UK expansion.