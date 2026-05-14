MOBX to Acquire U.S. Defense Rare Earth, Critical Minerals Company

Mobix Labs (Nasdaq: MOBX) today announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Special Project Delivery LLC (“SPD”), a U.S. company building sovereign supply chains for rare earth elements, critical minerals, and energy storage.

The proposed acquisition would extend Mobix Labs’ national security work — already supplying U.S. and allied fighter jets, missiles, submarines, and satellites — directly into one of the world’s most strategically important industrial sectors. MOBX is moving directly into the supply chain powering modern defense, aerospace, and AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Special Project Delivery LLC (“SPD”), which are subject to risks and uncertainties described in Mobix Labs’ SEC filings and similar provisions under applicable non-U.S. securities laws. The Letter of Intent is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or the proposed transaction completed.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514428219/en/

Contact

MOBX Investor Relations Contacts

Chris Eddy or David Collins

Catalyst IR

mobx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

Abstract

MOBX to Acquire U.S. Defense Rare Earth, Critical Minerals Company

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