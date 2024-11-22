Gordon Ramsay: Why celebrity chef’s restaurant empire is backing London

The boss of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants empire has opened up about why the celebrity chef is launching new sites at the top of the City of London’s tallest building next year.

In May it was announced that the group, which already includes more than 50 sites, had leased around 30,000 sq ft across four floors in the top levels of 22 Bishopsgate.

The move paved the way for Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, Bread Street Kitchen and Bar and Lucy Cat Terrace to open in February over levels 58 and 61.

Those restaurants will join Sushi Samba and Duck and Waffle on the list of the City’s highest eateries, with the Ramsay spots also. looking down on Jason Atherton’s City Social, halfway up Tower42.

The new eateries will create more than 250 jobs, it has also now been confirmed.

This project highlights our commitment to London – Gordon Ramsay boss

Speaking exclusively to City AM, Andy Wenlock, global chief executive of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, said: “London is full of opportunity and creativity, making it an ideal place to build businesses and create jobs.

“Even in a challenging economic climate, it remains a vibrant hub where businesses of all sizes can succeed and grow.

“That’s why we’re excited to be opening three new restaurants at 22 Bishopsgate, a roof terrace bar and an incredible culinary academy, creating 250 new jobs and contributing to the city’s growth.

“This project highlights our commitment to London as a global hub developing skilled hospitality professionals, driving the industry forward.”

The group has an interest in 88 restaurants – 34 in the UK as well as licensed locations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

They include Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurant, the three Michelin starred flagship site in Royal Hospital Road, London, as well as the one-starred Petrus.

The group also counts three restaurants at the Savoy Hotel, which includes the one-starred 1890 by Gordon Ramsay, and two Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay restaurants in Mayfair and Manchester.

The new restaurants will come after Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants empire posted a turnover of £95.6m for the year to August 27, 2023, up from £78.9m.

However the group’s pre-tax losses widened from £1m to £3.4m over the same period.

Its results for its most recent financial year are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of May 2025.