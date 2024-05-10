Gordon Ramsay to open new restaurants in City of London’s tallest building

Sales at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants group could pass £100m during its current financial year. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay is set to open new restaurants at the top of the City of London’s tallest building.

The celebrity chef‘s empire, which already includes more than 50 sites, has leased around 30,000 sq ft across four floors in the top levels of 22 Bishopsgate.

The group will open Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, Great Street Kitchen and Bar and Lucy Cat Terrace over levels 58 and 61.

Those restaurants will join Sushi Samba and Duck and Waffle on the list of the City’s highest eateries, with the Ramsay spots also. looking down on Jason Atherton’s City Social, halfway up Tower42.

It will also open The Gordon Ramsay Academy which will run a short range of courses in a kitchen overlooking central London.

The expansion plans come as Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants empire posted a turnover of £95.6m for the year to August 27, 2023, up from £78.9m.

However, newly-filed documents with Companies House also revealed that the group’s pre-tax losses widened from £1m to £3.4m over the same period.

The group has an interest in 56 restaurants – 34 in the UK as well as 22 licensed locations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

They include Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurant, the three Michelin starred flagship site in Royal Hospital Road, London, as well as the one-starred Petrus.

The group also counts three restaurants at the Savoy Hotel, which includes the one-starred 1890 by Gordon Ramsay, and two Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay restaurants in Mayfair and Manchester.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The principal focus for near term growth plans is the planned opening of new restaurants in the top levels at 22 Bishopgate, the City of London’s tallest building.

“Internationally, continued expansion of the licensed estate will continue.

“There are commitments to open multiple new sites in a number of the recently signed agreements, including in Thailand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and India and the directors are actively pursuing new partnerships.”

During the year the average number of people employed by the group increased from 1,138 to 1,344.