Gordon Ramsay to launch 24-hour restaurant in City’s tallest tower

Gordon Ramsey Restaurants already operates Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay is set to launch a new Bread Street Kitchen restaurant at 22 Bishopsgate, currently the City of London’s tallest skyscraper.

The restaurant, which follows the opening of Lucky Cat in the same location earlier this year, is expected in 2026 and will come equipped with a 24-hour liquor license to cater to international clients visiting the City.

“We’re delighted with the performance seen at 22 Bishopsgate so far, and we are excited ahead of opening Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at the same location,” Andy Wenlock, CEO at Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, said.

The company, which was set up in 1997 to house the the restaurant business of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, owns a hist of restuarants across the capital – and further afield – including the Savoy Grill, Pizza East and Street Pizza.

It expects the new Bread Street Kitchen – armed with a wedding license as well as the all-day booze license – to create around 150 jobs.

Revenue rise at Gordon Ramsay’s empire

Along with the venue launch, Ramsay Restaurants told investors that revenue increased to £134m in 2024, an increase of 40 per cent from £95.6m in 2023.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached £12m, up 45 per cent year on year.

The group launched a total of 20 new locations during the period, which included 11 in North America.

Wenlock said sales were strong “despite continuing pressure on costs and people”.

“This has given us confidence as we launch into a transformational phase for the group… as an ambitious business we will continue expanding our popular brands across the UK and globally, in particular via the franchise market in the USA for our quick service brands – Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Street Pizza, and Street Burger,” he said.

The company signed a 50-50 partnership agreement with Lion Capital earlier this year to bring businesses globally into one firm, which has provided “fresh momentum”, Wenlock said.