Globe can run rings Round his opponents

Ricky Yiu currently lies fourth in the trainers’ championship with 56 wins

IT MAY pay to give the Ricky Yiu-trained three-year-old ROUND THE GLOBE one more chance, when he lines-up in the Arculli Trophy Handicap (11.00am) over six furlongs.

The son of Hellbent has proved costly to supporters in all four runs this season, starting at single figure odds – once odds-on – but has been unable to get his head in front when it mattered.

The £190,000 yearling purchase seems to have taken an eternity to get his act together in races and is clearly lacking in experience, but he has showed definite signs of ability.

A recent trial was much more encouraging, and his trainer has now equipped him with cheekpieces for the first time to help him concentrate.

With the inside draw a help and in-form Alexis Badel taking the reins, his chance now looks obvious, especially with serious rivals thin on the ground.

Once-raced Go Hero produced an encouraging effort over the course and distance on a rain-softened surface last month, and is likely to improve further, although, being a son of Kermadec, a longer trip would be preferable.

Newcomer Noble Pursuit also caught the eye in a recent trial, and clearly has ability, but the continuing poor form of trainer Caspar Fownes’ stable is a worry.

The Chow Silver Plate Handicap (1.05pm) over a mile looks a minefield for formbook students, with so many unpredictable gallopers lining up in the contest.

The likes of Prince Alex and Chilli Baba both went into the ‘black book’ following recent hard-luck stories and may be worth keeping an eye on, while lightweight Lucky Eternity appears much better than his present rating and is capable of a surprise.

POINTERS

Round The Globe 11.00am Sha Tin