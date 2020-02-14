German economy flatlined last quarter with no growth

The German economy is stagnating as a slowdown in spending and exports wiped out growth in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Figures released by the statistics body Destatis show that German GDP was unchanged in the quarter despite economists forecasting a rise of 0.1 per cent.

The year started well with 0.5 per cent growth followed by a decline of 0.2 per cent in the second quarter. After a slight recovery in the third quarter growth flatlined and the resulting GDP growth for the year was 0.6 per cent.

Destatis reported that both household and government spending slowed down in the fourth quarter.

“While gross fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment was down considerably compared to the third quarter, fixed capital formation in construction and other fixed assets continued to increase.”

Germany has been particularly exposed to the ongoing trade war between US President Donald Trump and China. Destatis reports that exports were slightly down on quarter, while imports of goods and services increased.

Germany’s economic performance in the last quarter was achieved by 45.5m people in employment, an increase of roughly 300,000 on a year earlier.

Yesterday the European Commission left its economic forecast unchanged for 2020 and 2021, with GDP growth remaining at 1.2 per cent.

The EU executive said that while the first phase of a trade deal between the US and China helped reduce risks to some extent, the spread of the coronavirus was now the main threat to the growth forecast.

It added that Belgium’s growth is expected to eaase to 1.2 per cent this year, down from 1.4 per cent last year. France will slump to 1.1 per cent this year, down from 1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Italy’s growth is forecast to pick up slightly to 0.3 per cent.