Geoff Thomas interview: Crystal Palace hunger and skill reminds me of our class of 1990

Former Crystal Palace captain Geoff Thomas MBE has raised millions for leukaemia charities with a series of gruelling bike rides since overcoming the illness (Image: Cure Leukaemia)

On Sunday, a vibrant and fast-improving Crystal Palace team on an exciting FA Cup run head to Wembley seeking another big scalp. It’s a scenario that Geoff Thomas remembers well.

Former England midfielder Thomas was the captain of Palace’s class of 1990, who toppled Liverpool in an epic semi-final to set up a showdown with Manchester United.

They came within seven minutes of causing another huge upset before United forced a replay, which would deliver the first of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 25 major trophies at the club.

Although Palace missed out on glory, a team featuring future internationals Thomas, Ian Wright, John Salako and Nigel Martyn had arrived and served notice of their potential.

“​​It was a mixture of really good players who were on the up as well as these guys who felt it was their last chance of making it,” says Thomas, 57.

“I think the majority of the guys grasped that opportunity and wanted to prove to themselves and everybody else that they were good enough to be in the top flight.

“We actually did the double over Man United that year, a lot of people forget that, so we went into the final thinking we had a good chance.

“It is a regret when you get that close. I remember it like it was yesterday; the flashing lights while Bryan Robson was lifting the FA Cup.

“You learn from that and that’s why I think we had such a good season the year after and were in a position to really kick on.

“The following season we finished third in the top flight. We should have qualified for Europe and that may have kept the side together for another year.”

Thomas sees some parallels with the current Palace crop, transformed into a more dynamic, attack-minded team this season by manager Patrick Vieira.

As with his early 1990s side, some of the stars are achieving England recognition, such as Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Conor Gallagher – in whom Thomas sees a bit of the old him.

They have already beaten Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this term and on Sunday face Chelsea for a place in only their third ever FA Cup final.

“You definitely see this hunger and desire now, mixed with a lot of skill and flair, and I think that’s what the Palace of the 90s were,” says Thomas.

“Vieira has come in and added the impetus the fans wanted, and because they’ve got such attack-minded players it’s working for them.

“Gallagher for one is a tough, scrapping midfielder who can score a goal and that’s what I’d like to think we had in myself and Andy Gray.

“Hopefully they’ll go to the semi-final and enjoy it, because when you’re enjoying it the flair players will put on a show, and I think they’ve definitely got enough to score a few goals.

“History shows the underdog sometimes comes out on top. It’s going to be difficult but Chelsea have faltered a little bit of late to give Palace belief that on their day they can beat them.”

Thomas sees shades of himself and his old Palace side in Conor Gallagher and the current crop of FA Cup semi-finalists

Thomas is now known as much for cycling as football, having devoted post-playing life to charity rides and other work in the fight against leukaemia, which he contracted aged 38.

He has already raised millions of pounds – and earned an MBE – by riding the full Tour de France route on five occasions and is steeling himself to do it again this summer.

Thomas had planned to hang up his cycling helmet after last year’s ride but the death of friend and journalist Geoff Hill from leukaemia in late 2021 – and the promise of a £100,000 donation from another sponsor – gave him renewed motivation.

“He was a massive Crystal Palace fan and I met him two days before he was diagnosed,” he says.

“He battled for a couple of years and last year sent us a message wishing us all the best. And he was just about to become a trustee in the charity. He passed away at the back end of last year and it motivated me to go again.

“I’m never going to say this is the last time again because it does put me in an awkward position. But I think I’ve got two really good reasons why I’m going again.”

Thomas is also supporting another forthcoming initiative for Cure Leukaemia which will see leading football clubs donate match-worn shirts for auction.

He is giving up a prized possession from his playing days, a France jersey swapped with future World Cup winning captain and coach Didier Deschamps in 1992.

When he does give up cycling, Thomas hopes to leverage support from football and continue playing an active role in supporting research into blood cancer.

“It’s match-worn kit and gives fans the opportunity to bid for their favourite player’s shirts. It’s probably a bit stinky and you’d have to wash it – but that’s the opportunity,” he jokes.

“That launches next week and we’ve got quite a number of clubs already committed to supplying us with kit. We’re just trying to build on that and get as many as possible.

“There’s so many people who have been touched by blood cancer in football. We’re always trying to find a way of getting football connected to the battle.

“It may be just the start of us working more closely with football. That would be the dream. It would be nice to bring that sort of network to the fight.”

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Geoff-Thomas1