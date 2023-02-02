Standing to be allowed at Wembley cup final for the first time in more than 30 years

Fans will be permitted to use Wembley’s new safe standing areas at the Carabao Cup final

Standing will be permitted at a men’s Wembley football final for the first time in more than 30 years this month when Manchester United play Newcastle United for the Carabao Cup.

Both teams will be allocated 867 tickets each for new “safe standing” areas located at either end of the 90,000-capacity national stadium.

It continues the gradual reintroduction of standing at top-level football matches, which was banned in the early 1990s following the Hillsborough disaster.

Since the start of this season, league clubs in England and Wales have been allowed to convert some seats to modern terraced sections.

These so-called “safe standing” areas feature rails to prevent spectators falling forwards and were already common in Europe, notably German football.

United face Newcastle on Sunday 26 February in the first domestic cup final of the 2022-23 season.

Newcastle are aiming to end their 54-year wait for a trophy, while United are seeking the first silverware of manager Erik ten Hag’s tenure.

“The Carabao Cup Final between Manchester United and Newcastle United on Sunday 26 February (kick off 4:30pm) will be the first major domestic English men’s final in almost 35 years at which some supporters will be permitted to stand,” said the English Football League.

“Both Clubs will receive an allocation of 867 seats which will be available within new standing areas at Wembley Stadium, located behind each goal, in both the East and West Stands, to accommodate both sets of supporters on the day.

“In these areas, fans are allowed to stand for matches in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail which prevents them from falling forward. In all other areas of the stadium supporters must remain seated.”