Genge could face ban and dent England World Cup preparation

England’s Rugby World Cup preparations had a spanner thrown into the works yesterday as starting loosehead prop – and recent captain – Ellis Genge was cited for a dangerous tackle in Bristol Bears’ loss to Sale Sharks on Friday. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

England’s Rugby World Cup preparations had a spanner thrown into the works today as starting loosehead prop – and recent captain – Ellis Genge was cited for a dangerous tackle in Bristol Bears’ loss to Sale Sharks on Friday.

The 41-cap forward was cited yesterday for his hit on fellow England star Tom Curry in the 13th minute of Bristol’s 36-20 defeat and will face a disciplinary panel tomorrow evening.

Genge was given a yellow card by referee Luke Pearce but if upgraded to a red card, the prop could miss some of England’s warm-up games ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Read more Leaving the Premiership XV: Talent drain from English rugby laid bare

Genge could face ban

Steve Borthwick’s side face Wales twice as well as taking on Fiji and Ireland as they prepare for the showpiece event in France this autumn.

Bristol Bears have two games remaining in this year’s Premiership and are unable to make the playoffs, so any ban beyond two weeks would impact international fixtures.

Low-grade offences for dangerous tackles begin at two weeks while mid-range punishments begin at six weeks – though these can often be halved depending on disciplinary record, admission of guilt, and undergoing a tackling course.

This comes as rugby is set to trial card reviews at this year’s Under-20 Championship.

The new rules will see cards reviewed to ensure the correct colour has been issued by a referee.