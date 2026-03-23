Genesis Electrified G80 review: Best experienced from the back seat

For the uninitiated, Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury brand, similar in ethos to how Toyota created Lexus. First launched in 2015, Genesis has found considerable success in its native South Korea, along with the United States and Canada.

As anyone who has witnessed the meteoric rise of Hyundai and its sister brand Kia will know, this company does not mess about. Recent reveals from Genesis include a host of high-performance concept cars, and even a Le Mans Hypercar.

With the £75,000 Electrified G80, Genesis is showcasing what it can offer. First launched in 2021 alongside petrol and diesel models, the Electrified G80 is now the sole surviving version of this large saloon.

A comprehensive facelift in 2024 gave the Electrified G80 an updated look, a longer wheelbase and a larger battery. How does it stack up as a cut-price rival to electric cars such as the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS?

Stretched to fit

“It certainly gets a lot of attention” were the words of the driver who delivered the Electrified G80. He wasn’t wrong. The big Korean saloon was designed by Luc Donckerwolke of Audi, Lamborghini, Seat and Bentley fame, and it certainly has an elegant but imposing presence on the road.

There is no denying the Genesis Electrified G80 is a large car, now measuring more than 5.1 metres in length. The extra space was dedicated to increasing the wheelbase, thus improving legroom for rear-seat passengers.

Significantly, it also allowed Genesis to fit a larger battery. With a capacity of 94.5kWh, the Electrified G80 boasts an official range of up to 354 miles, putting it on par with German rivals.

The Electrified G80’s facelift also brought a new interior layout, including a 27-inch panoramic infotainment screen, plus a cabin that improves on the already elevated sense of luxury found in the previous car.

The sound of silence

Genesis has transferred a similar refinement to the Electrified G80 driving experience. Electric power means pulling away in near-silence, enhanced by the double-glazed side windows. A huge amount of muscular torque is available instantly.

There is only one powertrain offered: a dual-motor setup that provides a healthy 370hp and 516lb ft of torque, sent to all four wheels. It wins the battle against the G80’s hefty 2,410kg kerb weight, accelerating it from 0-62mph in just 5.1 seconds.

Blindly mashing the throttle pedal feels a little uncouth for the Electrified G80, but it is reassuring to know it has the get-up-and-go when needed – and adds to the impression of effortless performance.

Being sparing with the power will also eke out the most from the G80’s battery. In cold conditions, we saw maximum range indicated at 300 miles, while charging at speeds of up to 187kW is possible. Potentially, this means a 10 to 80 percent fill-up in only 25 minutes.

The smoothest operator

Once fully charged, venturing onto the open road reveals how remarkably easy the Electrified G80 is to drive. For such a big vehicle, it can be placed with reassuring precision, aided by a multitude of cameras.

Optional rear-wheel steering is a worthwhile investment, helping to reduce the Electrified G80’s turning circle at low speeds and aiding its overall agility. Adaptive suspension comes as standard, using a forward-facing camera to scan the road and adjust the damper stiffness to allow for bumps and ruts.

More importantly, it makes for a comfortable experience for those travelling in the G80’s spacious rear seats. The intended audience of the big Genesis is best highlighted by a ‘Chauffeur Mode’ on the list of drive settings.

Selecting Chauffeur Mode smoothes power delivery and braking, along with optimising the suspension for rear-seat comfort. Having experienced being driven in the G80, the effect is very relaxing indeed. It almost makes you wish for a chauffeur as part of the standard specification.

Inside the Genesis Electrified G80

Even without a driver included, the Electrified G80 is stacked with equipment, not least a vast 27-inch OLED infotainment screen. This incorporates both the digital instrument panel and multimedia system into one seamless display, with a rotary controller as an alternative to using the touchscreen.

Other kit includes a powerful 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with Dolby Atmos capability, a vast amount of safety equipment, massaging front seats and a centre console that uses UV light to sterilise small items.

All this comes wrapped in a cabin that more than befits the premium image. The leather and wood here aren’t just for garnish, but feel genuinely integrated into the G80’s cabin.

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Space in the front is more than adequate, but the back has the best seats in the house. Legroom is vast, while ticking a box for the Second-Row Comfort Pack brings power-closing doors, electrically operated window blinds and a centre armrest with controls for the infotainment.

The downside is a boot capacity of just 334 litres – the same as an average family hatchback. That is smaller than the G80’s key rivals, and is an awkward shape due to the battery pack beneath the floor. Best to send your VIP’s luggage ahead separately.

Choosing the important options

Given the amount of technology and quality of the engineering, the Electrified G80 was never going to be cheap. At present, it costs from £75,615, with just one trim level available.

Adding Nappa leather upholstery requires an extra £2,620, with the useful rear-wheel steering a further £1,120. Opting for the luxurious Second-Row Comfort Pack will cost £2,640, but is a must-have for anyone using a G80 for VIP transport.

Although the car’s price looks considerable, it needs to be viewed in the context of being 25 percent cheaper than a BMW i7 or Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon.

In reality, Genesis only expects to sell a small number of Electrified G80s, with private buyers likely to be few and far between. Those who decide to be different will be treated to a full concierge experience, with a car brought to your home to test-drive, plus a dedicated personal assistant to handle the purchasing process.

The G80 also comes with a five-year warranty, including roadside assistance and scheduled servicing.

Verdict: 2026 Genesis Electrified G80

When it comes to premium executive saloons, the desire to make a statement with an upmarket badge is often a major motivation. The Genesis Electrified G80 will appeal to a small subset of buyers who would rather prioritise comfort, luxury and dependability over impressing others.

Genesis will undoubtedly continue to gain in status, though, in the same way that the Hyundai and Kia brands have embedded themselves into the UK automotive landscape.

The Electrified G80 is an effective demonstration of how the Genesis brand can combine battery technology with a high-quality finish. It is supremely comfortable, easy to drive for such a big car, and even better to be driven in.

Although its appeal is likely to be limited to transporting VIPs and company executives, those who do travel in an Electrified G80 will be treated to a wonderfully calm and relaxing experience.

The Genesis Electrified G80

Price: £75,615

Power: 370hp

0-62mph: 5.1 seconds

Top speed: 139mph

Battery size: 94.5kWh

Battery range: 354 miles

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research