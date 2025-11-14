BMW i7 review: Flagship luxury saloon suits being electric

Let’s just gloss over how it looks. Style is subjective, after all. And without wanting to inflame international tensions, I suspect this BMW wasn’t designed with European tastes in mind.

Besides, you can’t see that gigantic fake grille when you recline in one of the i7’s heated rear armchairs. Instead, your field of vision is filled by a 31.3-inch 8K ‘Theatre Screen’ that folds down from the roof. Bolstered by 36 speakers and 1,965 watts of Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound, it’s hands-down the best in-car entertainment system on the market.

For my two kids at least, that swiftly sealed the deal. They declared it the best press loan car EVER – leapfrogging various Ferraris and Lamborghinis – and demanded a movie night on the driveway, complete with popcorn, fizzy drinks and no grown-ups allowed.

It’s an emphatic 10/10 rating from the i7’s passengers, then, but how does it fare from the front-seat? Is this electric 7 Series a fitting flagship for the BMW range?

BMW buyers are spoiled for choice

If you have six figures to spend on a large and luxurious BMW, you are spoiled for choice. There’s the traditional 7 Series saloon, which now comes only as a plug-in hybrid, plus the electric i7 tested here. If you prefer something sportier, the four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe sacrifices interior space for exterior style. And if you want a supersized SUV, you can choose between the petrol X7 and plug-in hybrid XM.

So why have the i7? Well, the virtues of an electric powertrain (smoothness, refinement, abundant torque) are well suited to a luxury car. And the drawbacks (such as needing big, heavy batteries to achieve a decent range) are less of an issue. The tax savings can be substantial, too.

The big BMW’s key rival is the Mercedes-Benz EQS. You might also consider a Genesis Electrified G80 or used Tesla Model S – perhaps even the forthcoming Jaguar Type 00?

The i7 range starts at £101,865 for the 455hp eDrive50 Excellence. I tested the 544hp xDrive60 M Sport Pro, which retails at £143,530, but has the Executive Pack – including that all-important Theatre Screen – as standard equipment. Adding it to lesser models costs £11,025.

Up to 372 miles of electric range

Both the BMW 7 Series and i7 are now sold in long-wheelbase guise only, and feature height-adjustable air suspension with adaptive dampers. Four-wheel steering is optional to boost agility around town, while active anti-roll cars can improve stability on the open road.

The i7’s huge 101.7kWh battery is sandwiched into its floor, with an electric motor on each axle to provide four-wheel drive. A maximum charging speed of 195kW means you can theoretically add 106 miles in 10 minutes. Total tested range is 372 miles – well short of the 481 miles offered by the most efficient Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Throw range anxiety to the wind and the XDrive60 will sweep to 62mph in just 4.7 seconds. The range-topping 660hp i7 M70 shaves off another second, although you’ll need to stump up £164,420.

Inside the 2025 BMW i7

Having evicted the kids and shaken popcorn out of the deep-pile floor mats, let’s begin in the back. It’s where many i7 owners will spend their time, and who can blame them? There is seat heating, cooling and massage; electric window blinds for privacy, and a touchscreen in each door to control the media system. The airline-style seat behind the front passenger can fully recline if you need a nap, too.

The first time you fold down the Theatre Screen is a real ‘wow’ moment. It’s controlled by touch and has Amazon Fire TV built-in, plus an HDMI input for gaming or other video streaming services. The ultra-wide format isn’t the right aspect ratio for many films, and the screen completely blocks the driver’s rearward view, but it’s still a must-have if you buy an i7. You can even combine it with a panoramic glass sunroof.

The best part of the BMW i7 passenger experience, though, has to be the headrest pillows. Sumptuously soft and cloud-like in their fluffiness, they reminded me of being chauffeur-driven in a Rolls-Royce. More on that comparison shortly…

There are more screens up front, although here I’d prefer some old-fashioned physical buttons – particularly for the heating and ventilation. The crystal-effect switches also look a bit naff, as does the glittery full-width light bar that changes colour when you click between drive modes. From the company whose dashboards were once the benchmark for simple, driver-focused clarity, it’s a disappointing effort.

Seductive comfort, deceptive speed

There’s no faulting the i7 for comfort, though. From the moment you glide away in serene near-silence, the BMW feels utterly effortless. It doesn’t accelerate so much as gather speed, with calmly calibrated throttle response and progressive brakes that make it easy to drive smoothly. Its steering lacks the feel of smaller, more sporting BMWs, but this 2.7-tonne limousine comports itself well in corners – even in a car without the Executive Drive anti-roll technology fitted.

Ride comfort is exceptional and the car feels very stable at the motorway limit. On a German autobahn, it would no doubt be imperious (up to its 149mph maximum, at least). Unlike in some EVs, wind and tyre noise don’t seem to fill the void created by the absence of an engine.

If you need an injection of speed, the ‘boost’ paddle behind the steering wheel gives you 10 seconds of full power for safe overtaking. It’s worth paying heed to the head-up display, though, as the quietness and lack of drama means you may be going much quicker than you expected.

Verdict: BMW i7

Choosing between an i7 and EQS is really a matter of personal preference. The BMW is more engaging to drive and offers the Theatre Screen in the back. The Mercedes-Benz is better looking and has a longer range. Unless you’re heading to a five-star hotel, both cars will make the journey more comfortable than the destination.

With even the entry-level i7 costing north of £100,000, this level of luxury is expensive. However, bear in mind that similar BMW Group hardware and software underpins the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre – which will lighten your wallet by at least £350,000 – and suddenly the sums involved seem less severe. Apply a bit of Man Maths and the i7 looks cheap at less than half the price. If the kids had their way, I would already have done the deal.

• Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport Pro

PRICE: £142,525

POWER: 536hp

TORQUE: 549lb ft

0-62MPH: 4.7 seconds

TOP SPEED: 149mph

BATTERY SIZE: 101.7kWh

CHARGING SPEED: 195kW

RANGE: 372 miles