General Election poll: Conservatives gain double-digit lead over Labour

The latest General Election polls show the Conservatives with strong double-digit leads over Labour, largely thanks to the Brexit Party’s decision not to contest hundreds of seats.

A Kantar poll released this morning has the Conservatives at 37 per cent, compared to Labour on 27 per cent, handing them a 10 per cent margin.

Read more: New poll shows that Labour’s attacks on the Tories are not working

Meanwhile, a Yougov poll released last night increased the Tories’ lead over Labour by one point to 14 per cent.

The poll – the first to take into account the Brexit Party’s decision not to run candidates in 317 Tory-held seats – saw the Brexit Party’s vote sink by five points to four per cent, with most people switching allegiances to the Conservatives.

The Tory party’s vote was up three points to 42 per cent, while Labour was on 28 per cent and the Lib Dems sat on 15 per cent.

It is the first Yougov poll to have the Tories above 40 per cent since February, when the Brexit Party launched.

The General Election poll’s results may pile pressure on Nigel Farage to pull the Brexit Party out of marginal Leave-voting seats in next month’s General Election.

Nigel Farage ally and Leave.EU patron Arron Banks said last night there was only “48 hours to save Brexit” by pulling candidates out of key Labour-held leave voting seats and clearing a path for a Conservative majority. Nominations for the election close tomorrow.

However, Farage poured cold water on the idea.

Read more: Boris Johnson’s election pledge: Let’s end Brexit groundhog day

“I’ve just gifted the Conservative Party nearly two dozen seats and I did it because I believe in Leave,” he told the BBC.

“Now if they believed in Leave what they would do is stand aside in some seats in Labour areas where the Conservative Party has not won for 100 years and will never win.”

Main image credit: Getty Images