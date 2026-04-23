Local elections 2026: who will win in Harrow Council?

Harrow remains the ultimate defensive priority for the Conservative Party

The Conservatives’ last London stronghold faces its toughest test yet. Four consecutive 4.99 per cent council tax rises, a cumulative 20 per cent hike adding nearly £500 to Band D bills, have handed Labour a powerful attack line. A candidate suspension over offensive social media posts has added damaging scrutiny in one of London’s most diverse boroughs.

Over in the North West, Harrow remains the ultimate defensive priority for the Conservative Party.

While the rest of the capital turned a deeper shade of red in 2022, this borough stood firm as the only council in the capital to switch to the Conservatives.

Council leader Paul Osborn’s administration is now fighting to prove that its ‘blue Island’ victory was no fluke.

The Tory strategy is a masterclass in suburban survival – a pro-car, pro-high street approach anchored by the borough’s permanent one-hour free parking scheme.

Councillor Osborn has dubbed the policy as the “most generous” in London, citing 10m free sessions as proof that his administration has successfully bolstered footfall for small businesses in Pinner and Stanmore.

Council tax hikes and the pothole penalty

However, Labour is targeting the bill for that management. Opposition leader David Perry has accused the Conservatives of breaking election promises by implementing a 4.99 per cent council tax rise for the fourth year running.

With the total increase since 2022 hitting 20 per cent, the typical Band D bill has risen by nearly £500, leading Perry to brand the budget a disaster for a community already squeezed by high interest rates and inflation.

The state of the borough’s tarmac has also become a huge fiscal issue.

Under new government regulations, Harrow risks losing a third of its road repair funding if it fails to show tangible results in its maintenance programme.

While the Tories point to an unprecedented £42m investment in resurfacing, Labour has dismissed this as a patch-up job, arguing that funds have been diverted to ‘vanity projects’ like town center kiosks or concrete planters.

The race took a darker turn this month with the suspension of North Harrow candidate Will Jackson.



The Conservative Party withdrew support for his campaign following reports of offensive social media comments.

In a borough that is 45 per cent Asian, Perry called the incident a “major concern,” questioning the party’s vetting procedures in one of London’s most diverse communities.

Members of the borough will see if the parking perk is enough to offset the frustration over record-high taxes when the results are announced on 8 May.

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough. Click here for a full overview of May 7.