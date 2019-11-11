Brexit Party will not contest 317 Conservative-held seats at the General Election

City Talk
Marcus Brookes: How we've prepared for the return of inflation
Monday 11 November 2019 12:20 pm

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party will not stand in the 317 Conservative-held constituencies in the next General Election, after previously saying the party would field candidates in 600 seats.

Farage said he made the decision to strip back the party’s campaign due to Boris Johnson’s statement yesterday that the Prime Minister would not extend the transition period to broker a free trade agreement with the EU if re-elected.

In Johnson’s Brexit deal, the UK would technically leave the EU immediately, but would continue to trade with the bloc on the same terms until the end of a transition period.

The government would have until the end of 2020 to broker a free trade agreement with the EU.


Farage said today: “Last night I saw something for the first time since the Brussels summit that was promising. 

He said we would negotiate a trade deal, a super Canada plus trade deal, with no political alignment – that is a huge change. 

“We’ve been aiming at a close and special partnership with the EU, but boris last night did signal a very clear change of direction. 

More to follow.

