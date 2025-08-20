Gary Neville’s The Overlap and Mark Goldbridge win Bundesliga TV rights

British Premier League YouTube character Mark Goldbridge and Gary Neville’s The Overlap will broadcast Bundesliga matches after the German top flight confirmed its rights structure.

The personality, whose real name is Brent Di Cesare, has specialised in Manchester United hot takes for a number of years, often going viral for reactions to capitulations at Old Trafford or to big-spend moves by his club’s rivals in the transfer window.

But his YouTube channel, That’s Football, will now broadcast some of German football’s top football matches in a media rights sale that also includes the likes of Amazon Prime, the BBC, Sky Sports and Neville, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher’s podcast The Overlap.

The matches on Goldbridge and Neville’s respective channels will be shown in the form of watch-alongs, with That’s Football getting access to 20 matches across Friday nights throughout the Bundesliga season.

The BBC will also show Friday night matches for the next two seasons, beginning this weekend with Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich, who are taking on RB Leipzig.

The rights decision by the Bundesliga points to a shift in media strategy, where traditional pay-for broadcasters have been grouped with free-to-air television, paid-for streaming sites and online YouTube channels.

New-look Bundesliga strategy

“We are delighted to announce our new-look line up of great media partners as part of our multi-platform strategy in the UK and Ireland,” said Peer Naubert, chief executive officer of Bundesliga International.

“Our approach is as diverse as our supporters: by combining established broadcasters with digital platforms and content creators, we are taking a progressive step in how top-level football can be experienced.

“This multi-layered strategy allows us to connect with more audiences across the UK and Ireland, giving every supporter the chance to engage with Football As It’s Meant To Be in the way that suits them best.”

Bayern Munich are looking for a 13th title in 14 years with England international Harry Kane on the search for a third consecutive European Golden Shoe award.