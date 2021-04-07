FTSE 250: The best and worst performers ranked as index hits record high

It’s been a stellar week for the FTSE 250, which today soared to record highs as stocks rode a wave of optimism ahead of a further easing of lockdown measures.

The domestically-focused index closed up 0.76 per cent at 22,160 points — an all-time high — as investors were buoyed by the reopening of pubs and restaurants next week, as well as the continued success of vaccine rollouts.

It comes after the FTSE 250 yesterday recovered its pandemic losses, climbing back to the level held before last February’s sell-off.

Optimism around the reopening of retail and hospitality venues from 12 April helped drive up shares in stocks such as shopping centre owner Hammerson, Upper Crust parent company SSP and Carnival Cruises.

Here’s a rundown of the best and worst performing FTSE 250 stocks so far this year:

Best performing FTSE 250 stocks:

Name Total return Gamesys Group PLC 70.1 Tullow Oil PLC 68.9 Cineworld Group PLC 64.7 Mitie Group PLC 59.3 Just Group PLC 50.4 Ferrexpo PLC 48.8 888 Holdings PLC 47.5 Royal Mail Group PLC 46.6 Hammerson PLC 43.9 Virgin Money UK PLC 43.6 Source: AJ Bell/Sharepad

Worst performing FTSE 250 stocks:

Name Return Hiscox Ltd -12.1 Coats Group PLC -12.3 Centamin PLC -13.2 Wood Group (John) PLC -14.6 TBC Bank Group PLC -14.7 Cairn Energy PLC -17.4 Babcock International Group PLC -18.4 AO World PLC -23.5 Petropavlovsk PLC -24.4 Provident Financial PLC -26.9 Source: AJ Bell/Sharepad

“The FTSE 250 is riding an optimism fuelled wave as the UK gears up for life after lockdown,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“The country’s supercharged vaccine rollout coupled with confirmation that the roadmap out of lockdown doesn’t require any last-minute detours just yet is fostering belief that the recovery is sustainable this time. There may be a few speed bumps ahead but at least we’ll take them with neatly groomed hair.”