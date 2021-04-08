FTSE 100 roars to highest levels since February last year

London’s FTSE 100 climbed by 0.5 per cent on Thursday to reach its highest level since February last year, boosted by gains in mining and banking stocks.

The blue-chip index was fired up by stocks including Anglo American, whose 2.5 per cent rise came after the company said it would spin off its thermal coal assets in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged up by 0.1 per cent after scaling a record high in the previous session.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was takeaway giant Just Eat, who rose 5.6 per cent, closely followed by Next, up by more than 4.2 per cent.

JD Sports and Sage also rose 2.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Insurance provider Aviva was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by almost 2.7 per cent, followed by Smurfit Kappa’s 1.6 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, British Land and vaccine maker AstraZeneca both dipped by one per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian shares lagged on Thursday as US stocks hit new peaks after the Federal Reserve committed to keeping policy loose as the economy enjoys a rapid recovery.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.2 per cent, while moves remained modest across the region with Chinese blue chips up 0.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent, not helped by the introduction of emergency measures to stem a surge of Covid infections.

The US economy continued to outperform as the S&P 500 futures climbed 0.4 per cent to a new high, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Eurostoxx 50 futures firmed 0.4 per cent.

