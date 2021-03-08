FTSE 100 makes gains as oil prices hit one-year high

The FTSE 100 was in positive territory as markets opened this morning after attacks on Saudi Arabia facilities pushed oil prices to a one-year high.

London’s blue-chip index rose 0.62 per cent to 6,672 points shortly after markets opened.

It comes after Brent crude climbed to above $70 a barrel following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry yesterday.

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen fired drones and missiles at key sites, raising concerns about production. Prices had already been bolstered by Opec’s decision not to increase supply next month.

The moves came as a boost to the oil-heavy FTSE, with majors such as BP and Shell expected to be among the biggest risers.

The London index is also set to benefit from a cheaper pound, as well as optimism over the UK’s vaccine rollout, with 22m doses now given out.

“For the UK, sterling has recently levelled out which has left the door open for the FTSE 100 to resume its progress,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets and interactive investor.

“At the same time, the vaccination rollout programme remains on track and ahead of many of its global peers, with the government continuing to provide support until such time as the economy can be left to recover under its own steam.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows.